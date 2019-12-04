Following the Fox-Disney merger, this will be the first Fox property that Disney has developed into a new film.

Little has so far been revealed about the plot, whether it might share continuity with previous entries in the franchise, or even include some of the same actors.

Ball had previously been working on an adaption of graphic novel Mouse Guard for Fox, but plans for that project were shelved soon after the merger.

In total there have been nine feature films in the franchise since the original Planet of the Apes was released to much fanfare in 1968, in addition to a 1974 television series and a 1975 animated series.

War for the Planet of the Apes was released in 2017 to critical acclaim and praised extensively for its motion-capture work. It was directed by Matt Reeves and starred Andy Serkis in the lead role.