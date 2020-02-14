Sonic the Hedgehog’s post-credits scene explained

After a delayed start to completely redo the VFX work on its titular character, Sonic the Hedgehog has finally sped into cinemas packed-full of the action, gags and pop-culture references we’ve come to expect from modern blockbusters.

And if all that wasn’t enough the film also boasts a subtle post-credits scene, hidden after the main story to tease a future movie with the introduction of a classic character.

In other words, welcome Player 2.

The scene crops up halfway through the credits, and features the surprise appearance of fan-favourite flying fox Miles ‘Tails’ Prower, Sonic’s regular no. 2 and a beloved playable character in various Sonic games (as well as appearing in other spin-off media).

Emerging from another dimension into an Earth forest, Tails is clearly on the hunt for Ben Schwartz’ super-fast hedgehog (in fact you could say he’s… tailing him), tracking Sonic across different realms for help on some unknown project.

“If these readings are accurate, he’s here – I’ve found him,” Tails says as he looks down at a small palm-sized gizmo.

“I just hope I’m not too late.”

With that, Tails jumps into the air and begins to fly using his whirring tail, zooming off into the distance towards the small town (Emerald Hills) where Sonic is living – and, presumably, whatever he’s worried about is intended to be explored in a sequel.

Previously, at the end of the film proper we also see Jim Carrey’s Dr Robotnik (below, now looking far more like his videogame equivalent) promising he’ll escape from his extra-dimensional mushroom prison to be “home by Christmas” – so could this new danger be linked to him somehow? Or does Tails arrive from Sonic’s home dimension, which he fled at the beginning of the film after dark forces tried to steal his super-speed power?

For now, the truth is a mystery. And with any follow-up films likely years away from release, unlike Sonic we’ll have to take the slow path to seeing how it all turns out.

For now, though, videogame fans can bask in the fact that both Sonic and Tails have been brought to life onscreen. At this rate, we’l have Knuckles the Echidna and Big the Cat on the books in no time.

Sonic the Hedgehog is in UK cinemas now