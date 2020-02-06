Christian Bale rumoured to be Marvel’s next major villain

Rumours are circling that Christian Bale could be set to take on the role of the next major Marvel villain.

Reports had already suggested that Bale was in talks to appear in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, and now a leak has apparently claimed that the Dark Knight star’s character could turn out to be the successor to Thanos as the MCU’s new big bad.

According to The Illuminerdi, Bale will play an “intergalactic villain” – although they added that he had not officially signed on to the role as of yet.

If the news is confirmed, it would mark a return to the superhero genre for Bale, who won huge acclaim for his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in Christopher Nolan’s well-regarded Dark Knight trilogy.

With the film not set to be released until November 2021, it could be a while before we find out any concrete information about Bales’ role – or whether he has definitely been cast, but the rumours are sure to keep Marvel fans excited for now.

Thor: Love and Thunder will be New Zealand director Taika Waititi’s second instalment in the Marvel canon, after he previously took on writing and directing duties on the well-received Thor: Ragnarok in 2017.

The film will also mark the return of Natalie Portman to the series, while Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson will reprise their roles as Thor and Valkyrie.