Indiana Jones 5 is a sequel with Harrison Ford, not a reboot

The next film in the Indiana Jones series will see Harrison Ford return to the title role, rather than recast for a reboot.

Advertisement

The character first appeared in 1981’s Raiders of the Lost Ark which was followed by three sequels, most recently 2008’s Kingdom of the Crystal Skull which made more than $780 million at the global box office.

A fifth film in the series has been in the works for several years now, currently scheduled for release on 9th July 2021.

Fans had speculated whether the film would be a reboot, with Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Taron Egerton (Rocketman) among the names suggested to play a younger Indiana Jones, but these rumours have been debunked by producer Kathleen Kennedy.

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Speaking to BBC News on the 2020 BAFTA red carpet, she explained the status of the upcoming feature.

“We’re working away getting the script where we want it to be and then we’ll be ready to go. Harrison Ford will be involved. It’s not a reboot, it’s a continuation.”

When asked whether Ford, 77, is “up for” returning to the action-packed role, she assuredly said: “He can’t wait, he absolutely is.”

The veteran actor recently made a fleeting cameo in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker as Han Solo, another of his most iconic roles.

His next film, The Call of the Wild, hits UK cinemas on Wednesday 19th February and is an adaptation of the adventure story published in 1903.

Advertisement

Indiana Jones 5 is set to be released in theatres on 9th July 2021.