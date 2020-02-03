Accessibility Links

  4. James Bond is back in No Time To Die trailer during the Super Bowl

James Bond is back in No Time To Die trailer during the Super Bowl

Daniel Craig's Bond gears up for his final mission, which will "change everything"

B25_31842_RC2 James Bond (Daniel Craig) and Dr. Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux) drive through Matera, Italy in NO TIME TO DIE, a DANJAQ and Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures film. Credit: Nicola Dove © 2019 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Brand new footage from the upcoming James Bond film No Time To Die has been revealed.

The 30-second teaser, which aired during the Super Bowl in the United States, promises that the 25th film in the series “will change everything.”

Packing all the death-defying stunts you would expect from a Bond missions, the trailer also suggests that his Spectre flame Dr Madeleine Swann (Lea Seydoux) harbours a deadly secret that only spells trouble for the MI6 agent.

Daniel Craig is returning to the role of James Bond for the last time, alongside love interest turned could-be villain Seydoux.

Also returning are Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Ben Whishaw as Q, Ralph Fiennes as M, Jeffrey Wright as CIA agent Felix Leiter and Christoph Waltz as the villainous Blofeld.

Newcomers to the series include Lashana Lynch (Captain Marvel) as an MI6 agent partnered with Bond, Ana de Armas (Knives Out) as another CIA ally and Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) as the spy’s latest adversary.

No Time To Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, who previously helmed HBO’s True Detective and Netflix’s Maniac.

No Time To Die will release in UK cinemas on 3rd April 2020.

All about No Time to Die

Daniel Craig in Bond 25, SEAC and Bond
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

