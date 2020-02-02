Oscars 2020 nominations: Joker leads the pack closely followed by The Irishman – full list

Awards season is now in full swing. The Academy has unveiled its full list of nominations for 2020, with Todd Phillips’ Joker leading the pack.

The nominations were revealed by actors John Cho and Issa Rae on Monday 13th January, and many of those expected to win big featured prominently on the list.

Behind Joker, the trio of Martin Scorsese’s Netflix crime drama The Irishman, Sam Mendes’ World War One drama 1917 and Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood tied for second place, scoring ten nominations apiece.

Next came Taika Waititi’s JoJo Rabbit and Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite, both of which were nominated in six categories.

However, once again there will be questions asked about the diversity of field, with the Best Director category made up entirely of men – despite the likes of Greta Gerwig (who was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay), Lulu Wang and Marielle Heller all releasing films that were met with a very positive critical reception.

In the acting categories, Joaquin Phoenix in Joker was nominated as suspected, with other nods including Renee Zellweger, Scarlett Johansson (twice!), Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver, Tom Hanks, Joe Pesci, Laura Dern and Margot Robbie.

Amongst those to miss out were Jennifer Lopez for Hustlers, Eddie Murphy for Dolemite Is My Name and Adam Sandler for Uncut Gems, all of whom’s films were shut out completely.

Check below for the full list of Oscar 2020 nominations below.

BEST PICTURE

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

JoJo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Parasite

BEST DIRECTOR

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Todd Phillips – Joker

Sam Mendes – 1917

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho – Parasite

BEST ACTOR

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

Leonardo Di Caprio – Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

BEST ACTRESS

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renee Zellweger – Judy

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson – JoJo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Rian Johnson – Knives Out

Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story

Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns – 1917

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin Won – Parasite

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Steven Zaillian – The Irishman

Taika Waititi – JoJo Rabbit

Todd Phillips and Scott Silver – Joker

Greta Gerwig – Little Women

Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Miserables (France)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away – Toy Story 4

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again – Rocketman

I’m Standing With You – Breakthrough

Into The Unknown – Frozen 2

Stand Up – Harriet

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

The Irishman

JoJo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

BEST SHORT DOCUMENTARY

In The Absence

Learning To Skateboard In a Warzone If You’re a Girl

Life Overtakes Me

St Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

BEST SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

Dcera

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

BEST SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbour’s Window

Saria

A Sister

BEST EDITING

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Joker

JoJo Rabbit

Parasite

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Irishman

JoJo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

Parasite

BEST MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

BEST SOUND EDITING

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time In Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

BEST SOUND MIXING

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

