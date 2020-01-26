Watch Adam Driver’s Star Wars Kylo Ren spoof for SNL

Adam Driver has reprised his role as Kylo Ren for a hilarious SNL sketch, in which he returned to the Star Wars-themed Undercover Boss skit from his hosting debut back in 2016.

Hosting the long-running comedy series for a third time, Driver played ‘Undercover Ren’ on Saturday night, as his villainous character goes undercover disguised as Randy the intern.

Ren was previously disguised as technician Matt in the 2016 skit – the YouTube video went viral, generating over 48 million views.

The latest sketch takes place before the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and follows Ren/Randy as he navigates office politics (while leaving an impressive body count behind him…).

You can watch the sketch below: