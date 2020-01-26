Accessibility Links

Watch Adam Driver’s Star Wars Kylo Ren spoof for SNL

The Oscar-nominated actor returned to his Star Wars role as Kylo Ren/ Ben Solo for an Undercover Boss spoof

Adam Driver as Kylo Ren in Star Wars Rise of Skywalker

Adam Driver has reprised his role as Kylo Ren for a hilarious SNL sketch, in which he returned to the Star Wars-themed Undercover Boss skit from his hosting debut back in 2016.

Advertisement

Hosting the long-running comedy series for a third time, Driver played ‘Undercover Ren’ on Saturday night, as his villainous character goes undercover disguised as Randy the intern.

Ren was previously disguised as technician Matt in the 2016 skit – the YouTube video went viral, generating over 48 million views.

The latest sketch takes place before the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and follows Ren/Randy as he navigates office politics (while leaving an impressive body count behind him…).

Advertisement

You can watch the sketch below:

Star Wars (franchise)

Adam Driver as Kylo Ren in Star Wars Rise of Skywalker
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

