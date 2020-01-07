BAFTAsSoWhite trends on Twitter following all-white acting nominations

No people of colour were nominated in the acting categories of this year’s BAFTA Film Awards, resulting in #BAFTAsSoWhite trending on Twitter.

Notable stars such as Lupita Nyong’o (Us), Eddie Murphy (Dolemite is My Name), Awkwafina (The Farewell) and Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) are among the names missed out of this year’s nominations.

Twitter users have deemed the lack of diversity particularly disappointing given that both Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson received two nods each at this year’s awards.

Not a single person of color nominated despite plenty of contenders. No Lopez. No Nyong'o. No Erivo. No Shuzhen. No Awkwafina. No Parasite actors. No Murphy. #BAFTASsowhite — Alejandro (@adounce) January 7, 2020

This ain't about some forced diversity, but when you see the work that was done by people like Lupita Nyong'o, Alfre Woodard, Cynthia Enrivo, Awkwafina, the cast of Parasite, and these are the nominations you end up with, something is clearly wrong. #EEBAFTAS #BaftasSoWhite — Zande (@KingZairois) January 7, 2020

No nominations for Queen & Slim

No nominations for Harriet

No nominations for Blue Story

No nominations for Us Appalling. #BAFTASSoWhite pic.twitter.com/zWIFcbgGA0 — lizzo mcguire (@JemalPolson) January 7, 2020

justice should be served for these outstanding performances that were snubbed. #BAFTAsSoWhite pic.twitter.com/8Y2Armmd9t — tony (@infinitestarboy) January 7, 2020

Marc Samuelson, chair of BAFTA’s film committee, gave his thoughts on the acting nominees to Variety.

“Infuriating lack of diversity in the acting noms. It’s just a frustration that the industry is not moving as fast as certainly the whole BAFTA team would like it to be,” he said.

On Tuesday morning, he spoke to Sky News about the all-male nominees in this year’s directing category, citing a lack of representation as an industry-wide problem not limited to the BAFTA Film Awards themselves.

He said: “BAFTA can’t make the decisions for the studios as to which stories get told and who gets hired. All BAFTA can do is keep on pushing, which BAFTA will continue to do.”

This is not the first time that an issue like this has reared its head, with #OscarsSoWhite becoming such a prominent campaign in 2016 that it prompted the Academy Awards to reform its voting structure.

In the years since, Hollywood’s preeminent awards show has featured a more diverse set of nominees and winners.

The BAFTAs will take place on Sunday 2nd February 2020