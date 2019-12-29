Accessibility Links

Cats removed from Oscars consideration following critical derision

Film studio Universal has given up on the idea of Cats winning any awards

Cats has not exactly had the best critical reception since the feline musical opened in cinemas just over a week ago – and it seems that Universal has reacted accordingly to its flop status.

According to Variety, the film has been pulled from awards consideration, with it no longer available to watch on the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ For Your Consideration streaming platform.  

Given the near-universal derision that has met the film’s release, it’s unlikely that it would have been in with much of a chance for any Oscars glory – with Andrew Lloyd Webber and Taylor Swift’s song Beautiful Ghosts already failing to make the shortlist for Best Original Song. 

The film, which was helmed by Les Miserables and The King’s Speech director Tom Hooper, boasted a cast replete with household names including Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, Idris Elba, James Corden, Rebel Wilson, Jennifer Hudson and Jason Derulo. 

It tells the story of a group of “Jellicle” cats who compete for the chance to be sent to the Heaviside Layer such that they can win a new life. 

Films that are still currently listed on the studio’s publicly-available For Your Awards Consideration page include Us, 1917, Queen & Slim, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Abominable and The Secret Life of Pets 2.

