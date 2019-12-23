Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Film
  4. New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Lego coming Boxing Day

New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Lego coming Boxing Day

The Force is strong with these lego sets

  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)
Poe Dameron X-Wing Lego

Forget Christmas Day – Boxing Day will bring the best gift in both this galaxy and one far far away.

Advertisement

Lego has revealed that UK fans will be able to get their hands on brand new Star Wars lego on Boxing Day, including sets based on new film The Rise of Skywalker.

The new merchandise based on Episode IX includes Poe Dameron’s X-Wing Fighter, a Sith TIE fighter and the Sith Troopers Battle Pack. Kylo Ren’s Shuttle and a Resistance Y-Wing are also available in smaller microfighter editions for £8.99 each.

There’s also original trilogy content for the old school fans, including Luke Skywalker’s LandspeederObi-Wan’s Hut, a Snowspeeder, a Mandalorian Battle Pack and a T-16 Skyhopper vs Bantha microfighter.

If you’re more of a prequel fan (they do exist), then come Boxing Day you can recreate Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi’s climactic showdown with the Duel on Mustafar set.

The sets are available in a range of prices, from the collectable £8.99 microfighters to the £89.99 X-Wing set, which features an impressive 761 pieces and minifigures of Poe Dameron, Jannah and a mysterious Knight of Ren.

Orders of Star Wars content over £40 from the Lego Shop website also bags you an exclusive free Obi-Wan Kenobi minifigure, to get you all prepared for his upcoming Disney+ series.

Advertisement

Star Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in cinemas now, and has been met with mixed reviews. It features Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac, and is the last instalment in the episodic Skywalker saga.

Tags

All about Star Wars Episode IX: the Rise of Skywalker

Poe Dameron's X-Wing Lego
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Daisy Ridley is Rey in STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER

Who were the Jedi voices in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker?

new films 2020

The biggest movie releases of 2019 and 2020

Rey (Daisy Ridley) in STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER.

When is Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast and is there a trailer?

null

Who are Rey’s parents? Surprise Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker cameo revealed