New Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Lego coming Boxing Day

Forget Christmas Day – Boxing Day will bring the best gift in both this galaxy and one far far away.

Lego has revealed that UK fans will be able to get their hands on brand new Star Wars lego on Boxing Day, including sets based on new film The Rise of Skywalker.

The new merchandise based on Episode IX includes Poe Dameron’s X-Wing Fighter, a Sith TIE fighter and the Sith Troopers Battle Pack. Kylo Ren’s Shuttle and a Resistance Y-Wing are also available in smaller microfighter editions for £8.99 each.

There’s also original trilogy content for the old school fans, including Luke Skywalker’s Landspeeder, Obi-Wan’s Hut, a Snowspeeder, a Mandalorian Battle Pack and a T-16 Skyhopper vs Bantha microfighter.

If you’re more of a prequel fan (they do exist), then come Boxing Day you can recreate Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi’s climactic showdown with the Duel on Mustafar set.

The sets are available in a range of prices, from the collectable £8.99 microfighters to the £89.99 X-Wing set, which features an impressive 761 pieces and minifigures of Poe Dameron, Jannah and a mysterious Knight of Ren.

Orders of Star Wars content over £40 from the Lego Shop website also bags you an exclusive free Obi-Wan Kenobi minifigure, to get you all prepared for his upcoming Disney+ series.

Star Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in cinemas now, and has been met with mixed reviews. It features Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega and Oscar Isaac, and is the last instalment in the episodic Skywalker saga.