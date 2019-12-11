Jumanji: The Next Level post-credits scene explained

It’s not just superhero movies that have post-credits scenes this days, with all sorts of films getting in on the secret after-credits tease trend – and new adventure movie Jumanji: The Next Level is no exception.

Advertisement

Starring Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart and Jack Black among others, the film picks up where 2017’s Welcome to the Jungle left off to return our heroes to the titular jungle land.

However, this time a short post-credits scene suggests the adventure still isn’t over after this instalment.

Check out exactly what happens in Jumanji: The Next Level’s post-credits scene below the jump, but beware – there will be spoilers from hereon out.

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

At the conclusion of the film, with the land of Jumanji saved, our heroes are spat back out of the cursed videogame into the real world, and head to Nora’s diner for a meal.

However, in the post-credits scene (which appears very quickly after the ending, so there’s not a long wait) we cut back to Spencer’s (Alex Wolff) house, where a long-awaited heating engineer has finally arrived to fix the house’s boiler.

Played by New Girl’s Lamorne Morris in a cameo, the engineer’s eye is soon caught by the broken and half-repaired Jumanji videogame console, despite the protestations of Spencer’s mother.

“Is that an old videogame console?” he asks, walking slowly forward.

“I’m a big gamer… I’ve never seen one like this before.”

Soon, he’s tapping and investigating the game – and back at Nora’s diner, Spencer, Bethany, Fridge and Martha begin to hear the trademark beating drums of Jumanji, signalling a threat is coming.

Outside in the snow, a group of feral ostriches (who previously attacked the characters within the Jumanji game) run down the street, released into the real world and already causing havoc. Clearly, the game isn’t done with these four just yet after all…

Assuming it’s not just a gag (and Morris’ presence suggests it isn’t), this scene could be setting up another sequel, possibly where the videogame world of Jumanji bleeds into our own. And in a way this makes perfect sense – the original 1995 Jumanji film saw the (then) cursed board game spewing jungle creatures and challenges into the real world.

These modern follow-ups have twisted the formula to send characters into Jumanji instead, so this change – assuming it is actually planned – is really just the franchise returning to its roots.

After this early scene, there isn’t a second post-credits scene so you really don’t have to wait around. If you do stay until the very end of the credits, you’re rewarded with a simple audio Easter Egg – the powerful Jumanji drum beat and the squawk of an ostrich – suggesting that the flightless birds could indeed have more of a role to play going forward.

As for Jumanji itself, well, we’d say there’s definitely another level or two to clear…

Advertisement

Jumanji: The Next Level is in UK cinemas now