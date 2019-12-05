Who does Warwick Davis play in Return of the Jedi and other Star Wars films?

The star of Harry Potter, Willow and, of course, Star Wars, Warwick Davis has appeared in some of the biggest franchises in film history.

It all famously begun in 1983’s Return of the Jedi, but that wasn’t Davis’ only trip to a galaxy far, far away.

As Star Wars fever looks set to take over Christmas once more, here’s a look back at Davis’ many intergalactic characters.

Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983)

Davis began his Star Wars career when only 11 years old, in the original trilogy’s Return of the Jedi, after his grandmother heard a radio advertisement looking for people who were 4 foot tall or shorter to star in the movie.

He played Wicket, the first Ewok Princess Leia encounters, who eventually leads the rebels to their treetop village and helps them fight the Empire.

He would go on to reprise his role as Wicket in the two Ewok-centric spin-off films, Caravan of Courage and Battle for Endor.

Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999)

Davis played not one, not two, but three roles in this first prequel, starring as Weazel, a human criminal sitting next to slaver Watto in the pod race, Anakin’s Greedo look-alike friend Wald, and even Yoda, in some now-CG scenes where the Jedi is seen walking.

Episode VII – The Force Awakens (2015)

Davis had a brief cameo in The Force Awakens as Wollivan, a small-eyed, orange interstellar scout in Maz Kanata’s castle, who is the first to turn around upon hearing Han Solo’s name.

Rogue One – A Star Wars Story (2016)

Davis played Weeteef Cyu-bee in Disney’s first Star Wars spin-off, a member of Saw Gerrara’s Partisans who engage in missions too brutal for the Rebel Alliance.

Cyu-bee is a bald, bearded humanoid alien who can be seen fighting Imperial walkers and tanks with Jyn Erso and Cassian Andor on Jedha.

Episode VIII – The Last Jedi (2017)

Continuing the trend of playing aliens whose names begin with the letter ‘W’, Davis played Wodibin, who can be seen in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo, about 18 seconds into the Canto Bight scene as a reptilian alien gambler.

Solo – A Star Wars Story (2018)

Rounding off what have been some busy Star Wars years, Davis actually reprised his role of Weazel from the Phantom Menace in the Han Solo spin-off, with the pod race spectator now a freedom fighter working with Enfys Nest and her cloud riders.

As to whether he pops up one more time in trilogy-capper The Rise of Skywalker, we’ll have to wait and see.