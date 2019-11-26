Best films to watch on TV today, tonight – and this week

With the abundance of rival streaming services on the market these days, it can be easy to forget that one of the cheapest ways to watch movies is through good old-fashioned terrestrial television.

This week, that includes the blockbuster thrills of X-Men: the Last Stand and Back to the Future, the intense drama of GoodFellas and Taxi Driver and a formidable line-up of classic musicals courtesy of BBC2.

Take a look at our top picks of what to look out for over the coming days.

Tuesday 26th November

Carmen Jones – 3:35pm, BBC2

In this all-black version of Bizet’s opera Carmen, Dorothy Dandridge sizzles on screen as the ultimate femme fatale. Read our full Carmen Jones review

Back to the Future: Part II – 6:50pm, Film4

Time-travelling teenager Marty McFly (Michael J Fox) travels to the 21st century, where he has to save his children from a terrible fate. Read our full Back to the Future: Part II review

X-Men: the Last Stand – 8pm, E4

The mutant heroes return to face a battle on three fronts. Arch-enemy Magneto (Ian McKellen) is back with an army of followers, while a corporation has created a drug that permanently robs mutants of their powers. Read our full X-Men: the Last Stand review

Taxi Driver – 11:10pm, Sony Movies

An isolated, misanthropic New York cab driver becomes increasingly disturbed by the corruption he sees all around him. Read our full Taxi Driver review

Ashby – 11:25pm, Film4

Quirky kid Ed (Nat Wolff) finds a new way to navigate high school and life when he interviews Mickey Rourke’s dying neighbour with a past for a school project. Read our full Ashby review

Wednesday 27th November

Daddy Long Legs – 3:15pm, BBC2

An 18-year-old Frenchwoman falls in love with an older man, unaware he is the secret millionaire benefactor who saved her from a Paris orphanage and sponsored her education in America. Read our full Daddy Long Legs review

GoodFellas – 10pm, ITV4

An Irish-Italian boy from a poor neighbourhood grows up idolising the glamorous lifestyle of the Mafia. Taken under the wing of a mobster, he rises quickly in the world of organised crime. Read our full GoodFellas review

No Love for Johnnie – 10:05pm, Talking Pictures TV

An ambitious middle-aged MP, left by his wife and overlooked for promotion, sets out on in search of love and happiness. Read our full No Love for Johnnie review

mother! – 11:25pm, Film4

A couple’s relationship is tested when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their peaceful existence. Read our full mother! review

Thursday 28th November

Call Me Madam – 3:25pm, BBC2

A Washington socialite becomes ambassador to a small European state and falls in love with the foreign minister, while her sidekick attracts the attention of a princess. Read our full Call Me Madam review

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back – 9pm, Film4

The vigilante tries to save an army major who has been framed for murder and treason. He discovers that she has been targeted by a secret government conspiracy, and together they go on the run to expose the truth. Read our full Jack Reacher: Never Go Back review

I Am Not a Witch – 11:15pm, Film4

In a rural Zambian village, Shula, a taciturn, serious-looking pre-teen girl, is accused of witchcraft on the shaky basis that strange things have happened since she turned up out of the blue. Read our full I Am Not a Witch review

Friday 29th November

Dirty Harry – 9pm, ITV4

Maverick San Francisco detective “Dirty” Harry Callahan sets out to capture a deranged sniper picking off victims at random. Although his own tactics barely stay within the confines of the law, he is determined the killer will face his particular brand of justice, regardless of his superiors’ disapproval. Read our full Dirty Harry review

The Frighteners – 10:50pm, Horror Channel

A psychic conman uses his mental powers and three ghostly sidekicks to create hauntings, which he then accepts payment to exorcise. However, he soon has to contend with a supernatural serial killer, who has returned from the grave to continue his murder spree. Read our full The Frighteners review

The Fabulous Baker Boys – 11:05pm, Paramount Network

Jeff and Beau Bridges star as piano-playing brothers whose musical career is on the decline. Enter nightclub singer Michelle Pfeiffer, who proves to be just what their tired act needs. Read our full The Fabulous Baker Boys review

Anchorman 2: the Legend Continues – 12:10am, Channel 4

Arrogant newsreader Ron Burgundy’s career is rescued from a drunken slump by an executive for a new 24-hour news channel. Reassembling his team of sidekicks, he swiftly rises from the network’s graveyard to become its biggest star with a run of ludicrously sensationalist broadcasts. Read our full Anchorman 2: the Legend Continues review

