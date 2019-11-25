New The Rise of Skywalker clip reveals new stormtrooper ability

The countdown to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is very much on – with less than a month to go until the final film in the Skywalker saga hits cinemas.

And the excitement of fans will be sure to have gone up another notch on seeing a new first-look clip posted on Twitter.

The clip sees heroes Rey (Daisy Ridley), Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) in addition to Chewbacca, C-3PO and BB8 as they find themselves the victim of a high-speed pursuit in the desert.

And as if being on the run from First Order stormtroopers wasn’t bad enough, things get even worse for the bunch when they make a startling new discovery – that the stormtroopers have developed the ability to fly.

Check out this clip from #StarWars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker. See it in theaters December 20. Get your tickets: https://t.co/EbJ0vDHKyt pic.twitter.com/ZAzp77ZLz0 — Star Wars (@starwars) November 25, 2019

As the stormtroopers take off into the air, a panicking Finn incredulously asks, “They fly now?” before the suspicion is confirmed by Poe, who echoes back: “They fly now!”

Before this, we see Rey desperately shooting at the chasing stormtroopers, in what was already looking like a thrilling chase scene.

Details of the film’s plot have understandably been kept under wraps but that hasn’t stopped fans speculating as to possible events in the saga’s close – and this latest clip will give them even more to chew upon until the film finally arrives next month.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is released in UK cinemas on December 19, 2019