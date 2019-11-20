Star Trek 4 movie is back on and Fargo and Legion creator Noah Hawley will direct

There’s been plenty of speculation about who might be the next filmmaker to take a stab at a Star Trek movie – with Quentin Tarantino heavily rumoured to have an interest – and it looks like the franchise might have found a director for its next project.

According to Deadline, Paramount are in “final talks” with Fargo creator Noah Hawley to write and direct a new film in the franchise – the fourth with the current cast.

Hawley only recently made his feature film debut with another space adventure – the Natalie Portman vehicle Lucy in The Sky With Diamonds – but comes with a wealth of TV experience having produced hit shows Fargo and Legion.

Prolific TV director SJ Clarkson had originally been tapped to direct the fourth Star trek film, only for it later to be reported that those plans had been shelved.

As things stand, very little else in known about the content of the film – although it is fully expected that stars Chris Pine (Kirk), Zachary Quinto (Spock), Zoe Saldana (Uhura), Simon Pegg (Scotty) and Karl Urban (Bones) will all return as the Enterprise crew.

A timescale for when we might see the film begin production is also at this stage unclear, but it seems likely we’ll have to wait a while before Hawley’s film will hit our screens.

The most recent entry in the franchise was Star Trek Beyond, which was released in summer 2016 to generally positive reviews.