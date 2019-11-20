Star Wars’ Daisy Ridley says there’s “more to the story” of Rey’s parents

Expectations for The Rise of Skywalker were already sky high – and now star Daisy Ridley has raised hopes further by promising that we can expect answers regarding the identity of Rey’s family background.

The lack of more information about Rey’s parents – who were referred to as “filthy junk traders who sold you off for drinking money” by Adam Driver’s Kylo Ren – was a major point of contention amongst some fans when The Last Jedi was released at Christmas 2017.

And Ridley says that her character shares the fans’ dissatisfaction about the lack of information – but that more will be revealed in the Skywalker Saga’s upcoming final film.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, the star said, “The parents thing is not satisfied — for her and for the audience.

“That’s something she’s still trying to figure out — where does she come from? It’s not that she doesn’t believe it, but she feels there’s more to the story.”

“And she needs to figure out what’s come before so she can figure out what to do next…”

Of course given the secretive nature surrounding what might appear in the final film, we’ll have to wait until the film hits cinemas on December 19th before we get real answers, but we’re certainly intrigued.

Could Kylo Ren’s comments in The Last Jedi have been inaccurate? Could Rey be descended from the Skywalker dynasty after all – as many fans had speculated might be the case all along?

We’ve always been led to believe that Rey’s background is important, so we’re sure that whatever the answer ends up being, it’ll be a big talking point within Star Wars fandom…

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is out in UK cinemas from 19th December