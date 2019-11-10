Harry Potter Advent Calendars any Muggle would love to spend their galleons on

It’s time to Slytherin-to Christmas with a Harry Potter Advent Calendar, and there’s plenty to choose from – more than you can shake a wand at.

While there’s no sign of a Chocolate Frog in them, there’s plenty of gifts from LEGO figurines, jewellery, stationery and exclusive plushies.

If you don’t think we’re Sirus (ok, ok that’s enough puns) then read on for our round-up.

Accio Harry Potter Advent Calendars!

LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar

LEGO

The LEGO Advent Calendars always prove popular, and there’s usually one for each big franchise – including Harry Potter and Star Wars. The Harry Potter LEGO Advent Calendar comes with seven mini-figures, a micro Hogwarts Express train, and a Hedwig figure. Each LEGO gift behind the 24 doors is a nice addition to any Harry Potter LEGO collection. The best bit is the calendars don’t really date, so if you buy last year’s you can get it slightly cheaper than this year’s – that’s our saving tip.

Superdrug Harry Potter Calendar

Superdrug

While this comes in at £20, which is already one of the more affordable Harry Potter advent calendar option, you can actually get it for £15 at Superdrug. Check out Topcashback.com where, if you sign up, you can get any Superdrug Advent Calendar for £15 – just follow the instructions.

Harry Potter Accessory Advent Calendar

For charm and accessory fans, there’s the Harry Potter Accessory Advent Calendar for £60 – it sounds pricey, we know, but it opens out into a full 24 door calendar featuring 24 official silver plated accessory items with designs from the Wizarding World. There’s everything from bookmarks, keyrings, earrings and pin badges in there.

Here’s a look at what you get.

Harry Potter Jewellery Advent Calendar

If you’re looking for something that’s cheaper, there’s the John Lewis £18 Harry Potter Jewellery Advent Calendar option. Superdrug has the Harry Potter 24-day calendar for £20 too, which features 24 Harry Potter Gifts including a wand pen and a range of stationery.

Pocket Pop Harry Potter Calendar

Amazon

Tesco has a Pocket Pop Harry Potter calendar with 24 pop figures behind each door, with all the familiar characters from Harry to Hermione, Ron to Snape for £40.

Harry Potter Infinity Advent Calendar

Very

Very.co.uk also has the Harry Potter Infinity Advent Calendar for £69.99, which is a bit more of a visual game. You rotate two columns to find each box – 24 drawers with a range of gifts including collectible plushies, to stickers, to key rings, to pin badges and reusable bags. Every item within the calendar is exclusive.