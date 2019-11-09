Emilia Clarke slams “bloody annoying” Last Christmas spoilers

**Warning – this article treads closely around some spoilers, so if you want to go into Last Christmas completely fresh, save it for later**

Emilia Clarke’s new festive romcom Last Christmas isn’t even out in the UK yet, but an awful lot of people may already know what happens in it.

Why? Well, ever since the first trailer was released fans and online outlets have tried their best to guess exactly what’s going on with some odder parts of the movie, landing on a specific twist – and according to Clarke, it’s been extremely irritating.

“It’s bloody annoying. Frustrating,” Clarke told IndieWire. “It’s more complicated than people are guessing.”

Written by Emma Thompson and Bryony Kimmings from a concept developed by Thompson and her husband Greg Wise, Last Christmas tells the story of a troubled young woman called Kate (Clarke) who has lost her lust for life after recovering from a serious illness, and the handsome stranger (Henry Golding) who helps her find a way back to happiness.

And yes, there may be something of a twist in the narrative which we won’t spoil here – but according to Clarke, it really wasn’t supposed to be something people tried to work out before they even see the film.

“Emma and Greg wrote this script together, but they sent the script to all of their friends and it was only ready when their friends didn’t see the twist coming and couldn’t guess until it happens, so that’s where it comes from,” Clarke said. “It’s just frustrating.”

Though former Game of Thrones star Clarke, a veteran of storylines that fans try to work out months if not years in advance, wasn’t entirely surprised by how it all unfolded.

“I’m careful with what the way that I’m wording this, but it’s no surprise, it’s common knowledge that the state of our world at the moment is scared and confused and there’s a lot of stuff going on that’s completely out of our control,” Clarke said.

“So when it comes to signing petitions to reshoot the last season of a very popular TV show, or whether it’s spoiling a goddamn Christmas rom-com, people are able to do something about that.”

“Our world’s literally on fire, so I think that there’s a lot of things outside of people’s control, so when it comes to this kind of stuff, they can do something with it and want to. It’s done with so much fervor, it’s done with a huge amount of energy and all that is, is misdirected energy.”

In other worlds, our society is currently so damaged and toxic that the only way people can find happiness is by breathless online speculation about Emilia Clarke-starring projects. What a world.

Last Christmas is currently on release in America, and will come to UK cinemas on the 15th November