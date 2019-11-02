Aquaman 2 story is “mapped out” but not written ahead of 2020 shoot

Aquaman proved a smash hit when it first made its way to the big screen in 2018 – adding a welcome helping of playfulness to the often deadly serious DCEU project.

Advertisement

And now star Jason Momoa has given fans eager for another outing with the King of Atlantis an update about the film’s sequel.

Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com, the star said that shooting will begin next year, but that there are still aspects of pre-production that need to be ironed out.

“It’s all mapped out,” he said. “But I wouldn’t say they’ve got the final script just yet.”

As things stand, James Wan is expected to return to helm the next instalment in the tale of the underwater hero, and will hope to repeat the success of the first film.

Get all the latest sci-fi/ fantasy news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for sci-fi/ fantasy and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

As well as attracting critical acclaim for not taking itself too seriously, Aquaman was a huge success with audiences, becoming the highest grossing DC picture of all time.

But it looks like those audiences will need to wait a while before flocking back for round two – with Aquaman 2 not scheduled for release until 16th December 2022.

In the meantime, Momoa has been sinking his teeth into a role on Apple TV+’s flagship fantasy epic See, in which he plays tribe leader Baba Voss, who lives in a dystopian future where humankind has lost the sense of sight.

And Momoa has hugely enjoyed the experience of working alongside Peaky Binders writer Steven Knight and Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence on the series.

He said, “Baba Voss is amazing and the roles I get to do and the talent I get to do it with, with Francis at the helm and Steven Knight writing, it’s an honour.

“Now it’s not like on the small TV level, they’re throwing a lot of money at it… it’s a larger playground.”

Advertisement

See is streaming now on Apple TV+