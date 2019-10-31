Final Jumanji: The Next Level trailer reveals fate of Spencer and Bethany

The final trailer for Jumanji: The Next Level has been released and it looks like we have an answer to Spencer and Bethany’s whereabouts.

The first trailer revealed that the two characters, both of whom appeared in 2017’s Jumanji: Welcome To the Jungle, had gone missing in the world of the game, with their friends – and a pair of recognisable pensioners – embarking on a quest to track them down.

And from the new trailer it appears that Spencer has assumed the form of Nick Jonas’ aircraft pilot avatar Jefferson McDonagh – with Bethany trapped inside the body of his trusty black steed!

The sequel will be taking the adventurers to a wealth of brand-new terrains rather than sticking to the jungle setting the franchise is known for, and the new trailer gives us a closer glimpse of these locations, as we see the heroes forced to deal with dramatic challenges in snowy mountains and arid desserts.

And we also get another look at what will surely be one of the sequel’s greatest treats – the back and forth between Dannys DeVito and Glover, who are trapped in the bodies of Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart. We don’t want to get ahead of ourselves, but the early signs suggest this could be a double act for the ages!

Jumanji: The Next Level is slated to be released in UK cinemas on Friday 13th December