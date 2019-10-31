How you can watch Hocus Pocus this Halloween

Drag out your cauldrons and dust off your pointy hats – it’s Halloween.

While many people mark the holiday with gory horror fare like Scream or Nightmare on Elm Street, Disney’s 1993 comedy Hocus Pocus might be the number one choice for those who prefer the lighter side of the spooky season.

Telling the story of a trio of witches resurrected by a hapless teenager, the spook-tacular fantasy was a box office flop, but has since risen to become a cult favourite of the Halloween period, with annual repertory screenings and a sequel on the way.

But because Hocus Pocus isn’t streaming on Netflix, many fans have been left wondering how to watch it.

Read below, and your witches will be granted.

Where can I watch it?

Hocus Pocus is available to stream now on subscription services Sky, NOW TV and the Disney Life channel on Amazon.

It can also be digitally rented, with YouTube and Google Play offering the film for £1.99.

Alternatively, it can be digitally purchased for £4.99 on services including Amazon, Google Play, iTunes, Rakuten TV and YouTube.

What’s Hocus Pocus about?

In this witchy yarn, a group of children living in Salem, Massachusetts inadvertently wake up three wicked sisters from 300 years of sleep.

As the trio of witches wreak havoc on the town, the kids must find a way to stop them. They discover an unlikely ally in a local cat – whom the sisters had transformed from a boy, centuries earlier.

But time is running out, as the sorceresses locate a suitable sacrifice for a magic ritual that will grant them eternal youth.

Who’s in the cast?

The Rose actor Bette Midler, Sex and the City’s Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, who is otherwise best known for her roles in Sister Act and Rat Race, play witches Winifred, Sarah and Mary Sanderson, respectively.

Teenage heroes Max, Danni and Allison are played by Omri Katz, Thora Birch and Vinessa Shaw. Katz had previously gained recognition for his role of John Ross Ewing III – JR Ewing’s son in the hit soap opera Dallas.

Birch went on to deliver acclaimed performances in American Beauty and 2001’s Ghost World, while Shaw would appear in Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut and Wes Craven’s more sinister horror The Hills Have Eyes.

What’s happening with the sequel?

Disney has officially announced that they’ll be heading back to Salem for Hocus Pocus 2, which will premier on their upcoming streaming service Disney+.

No casting announcements have been made yet – although Variety has reported that Disney is keen to re-cast the stars.

There are no plot details confirmed either, although, given that more than two decades have passed since the original, Hocus Pocus 2 might focus on the original characters’ children – or a whole new set of characters altogether.