It has been revealed that J. J. Abrams will be closing out his Star Wars trilogy with the longest film in the entire franchise.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will be well over two hours, though this isn’t likely to bother fans, who will want to see the Skywalker saga sign off in style.

There is a lot of plot to get through, after all. We’ve still got to find out who Rey’s parents are, and wrap up stories for Rey, Finn, Poe and their friends. There’s also the small matter of Kylo Ren, now officially the main big baddie as the new Supreme Leader of the First Order. Will Rey and co be able to stop him?

It feels impossible, but today wrapped photography on Episode IX. There is no adequate way to thank this truly magical crew and cast. I’m forever indebted to you all. pic.twitter.com/138AprtFuZ — JJ Abrams (@jjabrams) February 15, 2019

From the looks of the final trailer for the film, it is going to be a wild ride.

How long is Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker?

The ninth film in the Star Wars saga will run to 155 minutes, or 2 hours and 35 mins.

'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' run time confirmed; longest in the franchise at 155 minutes (via @AMCTheatres) pic.twitter.com/XqFx3OM7O9 — Fandom ???????? (@getFANDOM) October 22, 2019

That makes it 34 minutes longer than the first (and shortest) film in the series, Star Wars: A New Hope (Episode IV).

Here are the runtimes for all eight previous films for comparison:

Star Wars: A New Hope = 121 mins

= 121 mins Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back = 124 mins

= 124 mins Star Wars: Return of the Jedi = 132 mins

= 132 mins Star Wars: The Phantom Menace = 133 mins

= 133 mins Star Wars: Attack of the Clones = 142 mins

= 142 mins Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith = 140 mins

= 140 mins Star Wars: The Force Awakens = 135 mins

= 135 mins Star Wars: The Last Jedi = 152 mins

= 152 mins Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker = 155 mins