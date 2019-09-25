Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum to reprise iconic roles in Jurassic World 3

Although it seemed like their characters were virtually extinct, actors Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum are set to reprise their dinosaur-fleeing roles in Jurassic World 3.

Director Colin Trevorrow will be bringing back the original three Jurassic Park stars, with Dern’s character Dr Ellie Sattler, Goldblum’s Dr Ian Malcolm and Sam Neill’s Dr Alan Grant all returning to screen.

The trio will join Jurassic World regulars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Dern and Neill first played their respective dino-doctors in the original 1993 Jurassic Park film, reprising their roles for 2001’s Jurassic Park III. Goldblum meanwhile reprised Dr Ian Malcolm for 1997’s The Lost World: Jurassic Park and he enjoyed a (tiny) speaking role in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

The exact plot of Jurassic World 3 still hasn’t been uncaged, but it’s been confirmed that Trevorrow will co-write the script with Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim Uprising). The film is likely to carry on from the cliffhanger from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which saw a host of dinosaurs released into human civilization.

The recently released Jurassic World mini-movie, Big Rock (watch the ENTIRE thing below), also supports the idea future instalments of the franchise will focus on these escaped dinosaurs. In the eight-minute adventure, we see a family (portrayed by Andre Holland, Natalie Martinez, Melody Hurd, Pierson Salvador and Noah and Ethan Cole) terrorised by an Allosaurus super-predator during a camping trip.

In other words, expect the upcoming movie to be far from a Jurassic lark.

Jurassic World 3 will be released in cinemas 11th June 2021