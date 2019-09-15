Three quarters don’t want a female Bond

The name’s Bond. James Bond. And if fans have their say, the 007 agent will forever be a man.

Pierce Brosnan, who enjoyed four outings as the titular spy, wants guys to “get out of the way” for an “exhilarating” female lead.

Michelle Dockery has thrown her hat into the ring, as has Doctor Who’s Pearl Mackie, while Gillian Anderson hinted that she would accept the role as the first female Bond.

But despite over 50 years of male dominance and the approval of an ex-Bond, a survey of more than 2,000 global RadioTimes.com users found 77 per cent do not want a Ms. Bond.

And Brits are even more averse to the idea with 82 per cent rejecting a female replacement.

The figures aren’t totally surprising given the uproar over the speculation that Lashana Lynch could be taking the lead after it was revealed she has the 007 title at the beginning of upcoming film, No Time to Die.

Bond executive producer Barbara Broccoli has also ruled out a female lead, instead calling for the creation of more female characters.