James Gunn confirms Suicide Squad cast including Peter Capaldi and Margot Robbie

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn has unveiled the cast of the upcoming DC film, featuring Margot Robbie, Doctor Who’s Peter Capaldi, Luther’s Idris Elba and Thor: Ragnarok’s Taika Waititi.

Sharing the gigantic cast list on Twitter, Gunn also confirmed the involvement of WWE’s John Cena, Nathan Fillion (Firefly), David Dastmalchian (Ant-Man) and Jennifer Holland (American Horror Story) in the super-villain black ops movie.

SNL cast member Pete Davidson, Joaquín Cosío, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, Sean Gunn (James Gunn’s brother, who played Kraglin in Guardians of the Galaxy), Juan Diego Botto, Storm Reid, Alice Braga, Steve Agee, Tinashe Kajese, Daniela Melchior, Julio Ruiz and Michael Rooker will also star.

The Suicide Squad announcement confirms the return of Margot Robbie (who played Harley Quinn in the 2016 original), Viola Davis (commander Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang). Although Gunn’s post didn’t confirm their characters, these actors are expected to reprise their former roles.

Significantly, Jared Leto, who played The Joker in the 2016 film is missing from the cast list. Deadshot star Will Smith also does not appear.

Scheduled for a 6th August 2021 release date, the baddie mashup will be a reboot of the Suicide Squad story rather than a sequel to the critically-panned 2016 movie.