First look at Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy in Louis Wain

The duo star as the titular painter and his wife Emily



Finally, British period drama behemoths Claire Foy and Benedict Cumberbatch are set to unite on screen for the first time in Louis Wain, a biopic of the titular artist, which is set to hit theatres next year. And we’ve got a first look at the two of them in action…

StudioCanal has released a photo of the duo as Wain – who was famous for his paintings of anthropomorphic cats – and his wife Emily, which sees the two of them looking inquisitively at a small black cat while sheltering themselves from the rain under a purple umbrella.

Check it out below.

Louis Wain is currently shooting in London. Toby Jones, Andrea Riseborough, Julian Barratt and Sex Education’s Aimee Lou Wood are all set to star.

The movie will explore how the artist’s work was inspired by “his of the world the love of his life”, according to a tweet from co-producers Film4.

Wain struggled with mental illness throughout his life, and lost his wife Emily three years into their marriage. So you can expect all that to form part of the narrative, too…

The film, directed by Will Sharpe (Flowers), is yet to receive an official release date.


