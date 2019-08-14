Accessibility Links

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood soundtrack: here are all the 1960s tunes featured in the movie

Every song in Quentin Tarantino's ninth film

Margot Robbie stars in ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD.

Quentin Tarantino knows exactly how effective music can be in enhancing key scenes in his films.

This is evident throughout Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, his ninth film, which centres around Leonardo DiCaprio’s washed up actor Rick Dalton, his stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) and real-life actress Sharon Tate, who is played by Margot Robbie.

The music drives many of the film’s best scenes: the party in the Playboy Mansion, as the camera tracks Tate as she dances her way through the crowd; the various car rides across Los Angeles; and perhaps most noticeably the climactic scene in Dalton’s house, throughout which Vanilla Fudge’s You Keep Me Hangin’ On blares in the background.

Tarantino decided to make the soundtrack a time capsule of the era, ensuring none of the songs featured in the movie came out after 1969 (when all the action takes place).

According to the film’s music supervisor Mary Ramos, the director has an entire room in his house chock full of records, where the process for music curation begins.

“He invites me over and I madly scribble as he’s talking a mile a minute and pausing to put the needle down on records,” she told Rolling Stone. “Everything starts in his record room.”

Find out where they ended up below with the full track list from the film. Follow our Spotify playlist to get all of the tunes on your device right now.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood full track list

  1. The Traits – Treat Her Right
  2. Bog Seger – Ramblin’ Gamblin’ Man
  3. Deep Purple – Hush
  4. The Village Callers – Hector
  5. Buchanan Brothers – Son of a Lovin’ Man
  6. Chad & Jeremy – Paxton Quigley’s Had The Course
  7. Paul Revere & The Raiders – Hungry
  8. Paul Revere & The Raiders – Good Thing
  9. The Box Tops – Choo Choo Train
  10. Mitch Ryder & The Detroit Wheels – Jenny Take A Ride
  11. Deep Purple – Kentucky Woman
  12. Buffy Sainte-Marie – The Circle Game
  13. Simon & Garfunkel – Mrs Robinson
  14. Los Bravos – Bring a Little Lovin’
  15. Dee Clark – Hey Little Girl
  16. Neil Diamond – Brother Love’s Traveling Salvation Show
  17. Robert Corff – Don’t Chase Me Around
  18. Paul Revere & The Raiders – MR Sun, Mr Moon (feat. Mark Lindsay)
  19. José Feliciano – California Dreamin’
  20. I Cantori Moderni Di Alessandroni – Dinamite Jim
  21. Vanilla Fudge – You Keep Me Hangin’ On
  22. Maurice Jarre – Miss Lily Langtry

