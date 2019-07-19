“Doctor Who did it better” fans say of new Cats trailer

The first trailer for musical adaptation Cats has arrived, and it’s fair to say that reactions have been…mixed, with many unnerved by the digitally furred-up celebrities who are bringing Andrew Lloyd Webber’s smash-hit stage show to life.

Of course, the counter-argument could be that any human-cat hybrid would look inherently weird, so the problem was unavoidable – but Doctor Who fans aren’t so sure.

After all, the BBC sci-fi series managed to create cat-human aliens using prosthetics in 2006 and 2007 – specifically for episodes New Earth and Gridlock – and to an awful lot of fans, Doctor Who’s weird cat people still look a lot better than the new Cats movie’s attempts.

How did Doctor Who manage to create better human cats over a decade ago with a small budget than a huge movie production in 2019? #CatsMovie pic.twitter.com/Iatdcm7wyF — sanne (@mukefthxrry) July 19, 2019

TFW a 2007 Doctor Who had less terrible looking human cats than your big budget Hollywood movie pic.twitter.com/l7uF38xNZM — Seb Patrick (@sebpatrick) July 18, 2019

Okay so, who okayed the trailer for Cats? That was some horrifying design. Like, you wanna make them anthro so they can dance and stuff, fine cool but that human face plastered on fur is very unsettling. Doctor Who did cat people 10000× better with practical effects. Look: pic.twitter.com/5kK4uDzhvR — Kristina °˖✧◝(⁰▿⁰)◜✧˖° (@BambiStark) July 19, 2019

How is the Cats trailer actually less successful at rendering cat-human hybrids than Doctor Who was over a decade ago? pic.twitter.com/lmuQHnozyF — Jodie (@jodiekate) July 19, 2019

Kind of embarrassing that 2006 Doctor Who has less terrifying cat people than the massive Hollywood film version of Cats. pic.twitter.com/cwortKoJEV — Ben Pratt (@With_2_Ts) July 18, 2019

Hey, you know which humanoid cats look awesome? Doctor Who's. — Fuesch (@fueschgast) July 18, 2019

The cats from Doctor Who are honestly less creepy than the ones in the #CatsMovie trailer to me pic.twitter.com/gJeRVIoLzE — Sam (@saml0ve11) July 19, 2019

tbh though the nurse cats from doctor who look better lmao — skylar (@skyjodonnell) July 19, 2019

Doctor Who did humanoid cats back in 2006, and they were significantly less unsettling than whatever the hell those horrifying creatures in the Cats trailer are. #CatsMovie #CatsTrailer pic.twitter.com/hJj44OMhVg — Tim Apple (@TD_4800) July 18, 2019

And yes, we mean a LOT of fans. Almost too many. Who knew the Venn diagram of Whovians and Cats-mockers would be so close to a circle?

I'm not saying they had to have Doctor Who level anthrocat makeup, but AT LEAST like a LINE down the philtrum SUGGEST "cat".

The floaty human faces on extremely cg cat bodies is v. upsetting

Yes I did watch the 1998 VHS version of Cats a shit ton, now you know my darkest secret — Al Marshall (@MrsAttila) July 19, 2019

Doctor Who / Cats movie pic.twitter.com/MsKlny07fZ — Thank You Agents of SHIELD (@agentxofshield) July 18, 2019

why did the cat people from 2006 Doctor Who pretty much look better than the CGI cat people from the #CatsTrailer ? — Maj (@1outside) July 19, 2019

Okay but seriously how did doctor who in 2006 do cats better than Hollywood in 2019 — preach electric to the microphone stand (@MJDashwood) July 19, 2019

I'm so upset about this. I love the musical and this is just so cringy. The faces are too human; the stage costumes/makeup look better than this…The anthropomorphic cats from Doctor Who look better and that was 13 years ago. pic.twitter.com/3n4rzwFL5S — Rangi Csiszár (@RangiCsi) July 18, 2019

So yeah, that #Cats movie trailer…… all I can say is Doctor Who in 2006 did it better pic.twitter.com/XEtpmtOTub — Lauren (@LozzaBean12) July 18, 2019

And if a 13-year-old practical effect winning over hearts and minds wasn’t enough, some have even pointed out that Doctor Who’s classic years also offered some enviable cat makeup, specifically during a storyline where Ace (Sophie Aldred) was menaced by the Cheetah People.

TFW a 1989 Doctor Who had less terrible looking human cats than your big budget Hollywood movie pic.twitter.com/NnVkN8KeoT — Seb Patrick (@sebpatrick) July 18, 2019

Thirty years ago @TheLisaBowerman got the whole cat costume thing down to a fine art in late 80s Doctor Who… not sure the Cats film is progress really. pic.twitter.com/qgS6WdPHVb — Lewis Baston (@lewis_baston) July 19, 2019

Talking of cats… who remembers the cheetah people on Dr Who? https://t.co/bfBZJVDeBJ — Libby (@CaptainLibatron) July 19, 2019

cats who? i only know doctor who pic.twitter.com/35gbbXjTnB — katie loves remus (@curlyremus) July 19, 2019

Clearly, the fans concluded, the new Cats movie is in need of a great recasting – or should that be re-Cats-ing – and we’re sure mid 2000s-era Who prosthetics could pick up the slack.

Petition to make the cat nuns of #DoctorWho the protagonists in the #CatsMovie pic.twitter.com/cRyrya3jZ5 — DI Alec Hardaddy (@StephieCrowley) July 18, 2019

Now, if anyone could get cracking on the Starlight Express/Mummy on the Orient Express mash-up, we’ll really have a West End season on our hands.

Cats is released on the 20th December 2019