Daisy Ridley teases a big change to lightsabers in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
And apparently we can expect "one of the most epic fights in Star Wars"
No matter what happens to the ever-evolving Star Wars franchise, there’s one point on which almost everyone can agree – it’s still pretty cool to watch awesome, well-choreographed lightsaber battles, and almost every movie continues to raise the bar in what can be accomplished.
And accordingly to series star Daisy Ridley, upcoming Episode IX The Rise of Skywalker will up the game even more, promising “one of the most epic fights in Star Wars” thanks to a subtle change made to the Jedi’s iconic energy weapons.
“The interesting thing about this film is that we concentrate more on the fact that [the lightsabers] are light,” Ridley told Wired in a new video interview.
“Because the [old] lightsabers were so heavy, as Eunice [Huthart] said, who is our new stunt coordinator, that it was more like broadsword fighting, which isn’t technically what it’s supposed to be because lightsabers are supposed to be light, by nature.
“So they actually made the lightsabers lighter for us. We, in this film, have, perhaps one of the most epic fights in Star Wars.”
In other words, it sounds like we can expect faster, more acrobatic and vicious battling than ever before when the numbered Star Wars saga finally comes to a close this December. We can hardly wait.
Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker is released in UK cinemas on the 19th December