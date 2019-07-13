Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’s “incredibly dramatic” final scene had Daisy Ridley in tears

Even as fans we’re already feeling pretty emotional that this December’s Star Wars Episode IX will cap off the Skywalker saga for good, so it’s no surprise to hear that star Daisy Ridley, who plays young Jedi Rey in the franchise, got a bit teary herself when shooting her “dramatic” final scene.

“I just can’t remember [my final day],” Ridley confessed on the Couch Surfing podcast, revealing that she was unable to continue a speech begun by director JJ Abrams.

“I remember JJ making a speech and I sort of remember a couple things he said, like I’m always on time, which I appreciate him saying,” she said.

“And then he went to pass me the mic and I was the last person to wrap. It was my final shot and I’m just crying in the shot… It was incredibly dramatic.”

From the sounds of it, Ridley’s last scene itself was pretty full-on, so watch out for some tears in The Rise of Skywalker – though of course, it’s unlikely that the very last thing Ridley shot was actually her last scene chronologically.

Either way, it clearly had an impact on the young actor, who found herself in bits as she left the set for the last time.

“Literally can’t remember what I said. [I] hugged a number of people and then got in the car and looked out the window like I was in a music video: tears rolling down my face, hand to the window, thinking about days gone past.”

Looks like we’ll all need some tissues this December…

Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker is released in UK cinemas on Thursday 19th December