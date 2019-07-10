When is Annabelle Comes Home released in cinemas? Cast, plot, trailer and how it fits in The Conjuring

Annabelle, the creepy possessed doll, is back on our screens in the latest addition to The Conjuring franchise.

While most of the cast return for the sequel to the previous two Annabelle movies, the Warrens daughter has been recast.

With the film already out in the USA, when will it be released in the UK and what can you expect?

When is Annabelle Comes Home released in cinemas?

Annabelle Comes Home is already out in the USA but is released in UK cinemas on July 10, 2019. The Conjuring 3 is due out in 2020.

Annabelle Comes Home cast

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are back as Ed and Lorraine Warren, but their daughter, Judy Warren, has been recast. McKenna Grace takes over from Sterling Jerins.

Katie Sarife stars as Daniela, the friend of Judy’s cousin and babysitter Mary Ellen, who is played by Madison Iseman.

Stephen Blackhart stars as Thomas, Steve Coulter as Father Gordon, Samara Lee as Annabelle Mullins and Michael Cimino as Bob Palmeri. Joseph Bishara stars as the demon.

Annabelle Comes Home trailer

The trailer for Annabelle Comes Home was released in March revealing the Warren family were at the heart of the film yet again. The trailer also revealed that this time around it’s not just Annabelle who’s driving them mad, but there’s a host of other spirits too.

What’s Annabelle Comes Home about?

The plot for Annabelle Comes Home moves things along a little bit. The previous two films gave us some of the backstory to the creepy doll.

Annabelle (2014) showed us a cult member who shared a name with the doll who then killed her own parents while clutching the doll.

Annabelle: Creation (2017) was a prequel to Annabelle and showed us how far back the creepiness really went. The dollmaker and his wife invited the spirit of their dead daughter into the doll only to realise it was actually a demon – that old trick.

The cult member from the other film then turned out to be possessed by the same demon – just 12 years later.

Annabelle Comes Home is a sequel to the 2014 film, The Conjuring 1 and 2 and the spin-offs that followed, The Nun and The Curse of La Llorona.

The synopsis for the latest film reads: “Determined to keep Annabelle from wreaking more havoc, demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren bring the possessed doll to the locked artifacts room in their home, placing her ‘safely’ behind sacred glass and enlisting a priest’s holy blessing. But an unholy night of horror awaits as Annabelle awakens the evil spirits in the room, who all set their sights on a new target – the Warrens’ ten-year-old daughter, Judy, and her friends.”

Annabelle Comes Home reviews and first reactions

The film is on 66% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with an audience score of 70%.

Empire gave the film two stars labeling it “sluggishly paced and lacking in inspiration.

Chicago Tribune’s Michael Phillips disagrees saying: “The reason the movie works, I think, is simple. The actresses are all strong.”

Most critics agree that the performances are strong, but the jump scares don’t quite hit the mark. Judging from the reviews you can also expect a lighter film with likeable characters as well as an “entertaining diversion”.

How does Annabelle Comes Home link to the Conjuring universe

So the film is a sequel to Annabelle and Annabelle: Creation, as well as sitting in the same universe as The Conjuring movies.

The same paranormal investigators we’ve grown to know and love appear, Ed and Lorraine Warren, but it looks like their daughter is stepping in here – however unwillingly.

There’s a Conjuring 3 on its way too, but it’s unclear how much of a role the Warrens will play.

What order do The Conjuring films go in?

Annabelle: Creation (1943 / 1952 / 1955 / 1967)

The Nun (1952 / 1971)

Annabelle (1967)

Annabelle Comes Home (1968 / 1969 or 1971 / 1972)

The Conjuring (1968 / 1971)

The Curse of La Llorona (1973)

The Conjuring 2 (1976 / 1977)

Annabelle Comes Home is out in the UK on July 12.