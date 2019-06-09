Accessibility Links

X-Men: Dark Phoenix struggles at box office with worst opening in franchise history

The film, lead by Sophie Turner, collected just $14 million on its debut

X-Men: Dark Phoenix has suffered disastrous opening at the box office, collecting just $14 million despite costing $200 million to make.

The movie, starring Sophie Turner in the lead as Jean Grey, has had the worst opening in the franchise’s history.

Dark Phoenix is the seventh film in the seriesand also stars Jessica Chastain, Michael Fassbender and James McAvoy.

It follows Jean Grey’s descent into darkness and how her fellow heroes must turn against her for the sake of the world.

Dark Phoenix has been poorly received by critics and has a scored a pitiful 20% fresh rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

