Tom Holland and Chris Hemsworth troll each other ahead of Men in Black and Spider-Man movies

The two Marvel stars will be going head-to-head when their respective films are released later this year

Men in Black: International star Chris Hemsworth and Spider-Man: Far From Home’s Tom Holland have been trolling each other ahead of the release of their movies this summer.

The Marvel stars interviewed each other about their respective films which inevitably led to a slinging match.

Hemsworth posted the video above on Twitter revealing he “sat down with competition winner @TomHolland1996 in Bali”.

The actor wrote: “So great to see the look on his face when he got to meet his hero.”

In the clip, Hemsworth wastes no time in teasing Holland. “Tom is it? Tom Hiddleston?” he asks.

The pair discuss Thor’s weight gain in Avengers: Endgame, with Hemsworth revealing he decided to go full method for the film and telling the Academy not to worry, there’s plenty of space on his awards shelf for an Oscar.

Holland also reveals his favourite actors of all time are Hemsworth’s brothers Liam and Luke, and he thinks Hemsworth’s daughter India “has potential”, adding: “She could grow up to be a great actress.”

Men in Black: International will be released in cinemas on Friday 14th June 2019 and Spider-Man: Far From Home comes out on Tuesday 2nd July 2019.

