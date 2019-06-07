When is Terminator: Dark Fate released in cinemas? Who else is starring with Arnold Schwarzenegger and Linda Hamilton?

Linda Hamilton is reprising her iconic role of Sarah Connor for the first time in 28 years, starring alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger for Deadpool director Tim Miller’s latest instalment to the Terminator franchise.

James Cameron has also found time in his busy Avatar schedule to return as a producer.

Here’s everything you need to know about Terminator: Dark Fate, including trailers, cast, plot and release date.

When is Terminator: Dark Fate out in cinemas?

Terminator: Dark Fate is set to be released in cinemas on 31st October in the UK and 1st November in the US.

Is there a Terminator: Dark Fate trailer?

You can watch the teaser trailer below:

What’s Terminator: Dark Fate about? How does it fit in with other terminator films?

The film will serve as a direct sequel to 1984’s The Terminator and 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day — meaning it will disregard the events of other Terminator films including 2015’s Terminator Genisys, starring Game of Thrones’ Emilia Clarke and Doctor Who actor Matt Smith.

Schwarzenegger has revealed a first glimpse of his character on Twitter:

Hamilton previously told Variety that she thought that Dark Fate would do justice to the earlier instalments: “I think we’ve done a good job of narrowing down the focus again so it will echo the first two films.”

On reuniting the two leads, Schwarzenegger and Hamilton, producer James Cameron said: “You know, I didn’t work that closely with Linda. She had some concerns about the script. I wound up writing a few pages based on her questions and notes, when they were really just getting into the start of principal photography.

“Arnold, as always, is a dream to work with,” he added, in an interview with Digital Spy.

“He wanted things explained, like, ‘Why does the character do this? Why does the character do that?’ I said, ‘Here’s why. Here’s how it works. There are a couple of funny scenes – this is how you’ve got to play them so that it’s not too much, and not too little’.

“He said, ‘OK, I’ve got it. I’ve got it, I’ve got it’. And he went off to Budapest, and did it. So we have a shorthand. He and I have a shorthand.”

Who stars in Terminator: Dark Fate?

Arnold Schwarzenegger reprises his role as the assassin robot T-800, while Linda Hamilton is set to return as Sarah Connor, a headstrong warrior.

Co-starring in the new film are Mackenzie Davis (The F Word) as a soldier sent from the future and Gabriel Luna (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D) as a new Terminator.