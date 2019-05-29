Accessibility Links

  4. Are you a Liam Gallagher lookalike? This could be your big movie break…

A production company is looking for a star for its film about the record label who discovered Oasis

SINGAPORE - SEPTEMBER 15: Liam Gallagher performs on stage during day two of the 2018 Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at Marina Bay Street Circuit on September 15, 2018 in Singapore. (Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/Getty Images)

It’s a good day to be a lairy Mancunian: a film company is looking for a Liam Gallagher lookalike to star in a new movie about Creation Records, the label that discovered Oasis back in the 1990s.

Advertisement

Burning Wheel Productions is searching for a man aged 18 to 23 to play the role, and they’ve released an ad asking those interested to send a video of themselves mimicking Liam’s speech from an Oasis  TV special from 1994.

“Do you have the swagger? Do you have the look? Do you have the voice? We are looking for more than just a haircut.”

If you think you’ve got what it takes to fill the parka, see the details below. You have until 6pm on Friday 31st May.

Advertisement

Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh has written the script for the film, entitled Creation Stories, which will chart the label’s rise, and is based on founder Alan McGee’s autobiography, The Creation Records Story: Riots, Raves and Running a Label.

Tags

