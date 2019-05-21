The first full Downton Abbey movie trailer has finally arrived

The first full trailer for the Downton Abbey movie has been revealed – and the whole household is in a state of excitement and anxiety after receiving news that the King and Queen are coming to stay.

“They live like royalty. But are they ready for the real thing?” asks the trailer.

So far we’ve only seen a teaser for the feature film, which managed to get us all excited while giving almost nothing away. But ahead of the movie release in September 2019, Julian Fellowes and his team have decided to grace us with a proper trailer featuring all our favourite characters – as well as some exciting new additions to the cast.

Dame Maggie Smith is back as Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham, while Hugh Bonneville plays her son Robert, Earl of Downton. The trailer also gives us a classic line from Violet, who doesn’t take too kindly to being told not to argue: “I never argue. I explain.” You tell ’em.

Also back for more are some familiar faces from the ITV drama, including Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary (who now has a bob), Joanne Froggatt (Anna Bates), Laura Carmichael (Lady Edith), Lesley Nicol (Mrs Patmore), Elizabeth McGovern (Lady Cora), Sophie McShera (Daisy Mason), Penelope Wilton (Isobel Crawley), Phyllis Logan (Mrs Hughes), Brendan Coyle (John Bates) and Matthew Goode (Henry Talbot).

David Haig joins the cast as the King’s butler – described by Lady Mary as “terribly scary”. He informs the Downton staff: “We have come to Downton in advance of their majesties… stay out of our way!”

By the looks of things, this doesn’t go down too well with the Crawleys or their servants – and so while Mr Carson (Jim Carter) may have officially retired from service, he is called back to Downton to lend a hand.

The trailer also introduces us to Lady Bagshaw (Imelda Staunton) and her maid Lucy (Tuppence Middleton), who immediately catches the attention of Tom Branson (Allen Leech). Is romance finally in the air for Sybil’s widower?

“Might as well admit, I like her,” Branson admits, and – judging by their hand-holding – it seems the feeling is reciprocated…

The Downton Abbey movie will be released on 13th September 2019