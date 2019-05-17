When is Mulan released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast and what’s it about?

Mulan, the Chinese folktale about a young warrior woman who masquerades as a man, is getting the live-action remake treatment at Disney.

But who is playing the heroine? And will there be any songs in the new version?

Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Mulan released in cinemas?

Mulan will hit UK cinemas on 27th March 2020. The film is scheduled for release in the US on the same day.

Who is in the cast of Mulan?

Chinese actress Liu Yifei, also known as Crystal Liu (The Forbidden Kingdom, Outcast) will play Mulan.

Here she is looking fierce and wielding a sword…

Donnie Yen (Rogue One) will play Mulan’s mentor Commander Tung, while Jet Li (Lethal Weapon 4) will star as The Emperor, Gong Li (Memoirs of a Geisha) as villain Xian Lang, Utkarsh Ambudkar (Pitch Perfect) as con artist Skath and Jason Scott Lee (The Jungle Book) as vengeful warrior leader Bori Khan.

Kevin Hart is also being rumoured to take on the role of tiny dragon Mushu, originally voiced by Eddie Murphy.

What is Mulan about?

Much like the original 1998 animated version starring Eddie Murphy, the remake is expected to follow the popular Chinese folktale about a young warrior woman, Mulan, who masquerades as a man.

In the original movie, when Mulan learns that her injured father is to be called up into the army to fight the invading Huns, a mission he would not survive, she decides to disguise herself as a man and go to battle in his place.

But what Mulan doesn’t realise is that her ancestors are aware of her plan and, in order to stop it, order a tiny dragon, Mushu, to dissuade her.

Mushu agrees, but when he meets Mulan it soon becomes clear that she will not abandon her plan, so in the end the little dragon decides to support her on her dangerous journey.

Details of the remake have been kept largely under wraps, but director Niki Caro has said the new film will be “a big, girly martial arts epic. It will be extremely muscular and thrilling and entertaining and moving.”

Will there be any songs in Mulan?

Well, there has been some confusion on this point…

In an interview with Moviefone in March 2017, Caro said there would not be any songs. “From what I understand, no songs right now, much to the horror of my children,” she revealed.

However, later that month, Caro told The LA Times: “I don’t know where that’s come from. We’ve never talked about songs, and no decision has been made.”

Then in April 2017, Caro told The Hollywood Reporter: “We’re still exploring the role that music’s going to play in it, but for sure there will be music.”

Here’s hoping!

Mulan’s original score included the hits I’ll Make a Man Out of You, Reflection, A Girl Worth Fighting For, and many more.

Have a listen to the latter, below…

Is there a trailer for Mulan?

Not yet, but we’ll be sure to drop one right here when it’s released…