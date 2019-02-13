Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Film
  4. There are “dozens” of hidden Stan Lee cameos in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

There are “dozens” of hidden Stan Lee cameos in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

A second, impossible-to-spot appearance from the Spider-Man co-creator has been revealed - but the film's producer Chris Miller says that's just the tip of the iceberg

Stan Lee with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse's Miles Morales (Getty, Sony)

It’s no surprise that Stan Lee showed up in hit animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – after all, the late, great Marvel Comics creative has made sneaky appearances in every one of Marvel’s movies so far (and reportedly filmed more for future releases before passing away last year).

Advertisement

Lee had a major animated role in Spider-Verse, as a costume shop owner who sells fledgling Spider-Man Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) his first Spidey suit.

But as fans get excited by the news that Lee also makes a second, harder to spot, appearance in the movie, producer Chris Miller has news for them – there are literally “dozens” of Stan Lee cameos littered throughout the Spider-Verse…

After Nick Kondo, one of the film’s animators, drew our attention to this near-impossible to spot cameo in the window of a speeding train, Miller responded with the following revelation…

“To all those who got excited about the SpiderVerse hidden 2nd Stan Lee cameo on the train,” tweeted Miller, “Stan is all over the movie, dozens of times.”

And to prove his point, he shared another Lee appearance…

But what about the others? No doubt some die-hard fans will be eagerly awaiting the digital and Blu-ray release of Spider-Verse, and setting a side a weekend alone with their thumbs hovering over the pause button…

Advertisement

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is out in UK cinemas NOW

Tags

All about Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Stan Lee with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse's Miles Morales (Getty, Sony)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Tom Holland as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Far From Home (Marvel)

When is Spider-Man: Far From Home out in the UK? Who’s in the cast? And how does it connect to Avengers: Endgame?

Academy Awards Oscars Statuettes

Oscars 2019 Who was nominated?

Night Manager

Tom Hiddleston can’t wait to find out how his character will return in The Night Manager series two

Bafta winners, Getty

Bafta Film Awards 2019: winners in full