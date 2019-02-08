Avengers: Endgame directors worried that Captain Marvel would be ‘too powerful’

Earlier this month, Marvel’s Kevin Feige confirmed that Brie Larson has usurped Iron Man as the most powerful character in the MCU.

That seems to have caused a bit of a problem for Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who had to incorporate her and her otherworldly superpowers into the movie.

In a recent interview with CinemaBlend, they said that they were “acutely aware of having an overly powerful character” – and that they worked extra hard to find her “vulnerabilities and complexities” in order to solve this issue.

“It’s always a concern of ours about overpowering characters, because the reason that people relate to these characters is their humanity, and that they’re flawed,” Joe said. “And the reason we love working so much with Captain America was that he was limited, and his heart was his superpower, you know?

“So we’re all acutely aware of the dangers of having an overly powerful character. [But] we like sensitive storytelling, so… we found a thoughtful way through it.”

Anthony continued: “That’s what kind of fires us up, I think, on a storytelling level. Because when you do have powerful characters, you have to work that much harder to find their vulnerabilities and complexities. And Joe was mentioning on a storytelling level… and keep the stakes high! Because that’s where those characters are vulnerable. And actually, that makes for great drama, and you run in that direction.”

We’ll get a better idea of what those powers – and vulnerabilities and complexities – are when Captain Marvel is released in March 2019.

Avengers: Endgame will be released in UK cinemas on 25th April 2019