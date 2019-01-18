Jaws film review
What’s Jaws about?
A New England seaside town’s tourist season is turned into a nightmare by a giant killer shark. The local police chief’s efforts to protect the public are thwarted by the greedy mayor, forcing him to join forces with a grizzled fisherman and an enthusiastic marine biologist to hunt and kill the monster predator. Steven Spielberg’s thriller, starring Roy Scheider, Richard Dreyfuss and Robert Shaw.
Is it any good?
Radio Times review by
Star rating: ★★★★★
Peter Benchley’s pulp bestseller is here turned into the scariest sea saga ever filmed, with Steven Spielberg creating maximum suspense in the first dark moments and then maintaining the momentum with brilliant sleight-of-hand direction. The tale of a great white shark terrorising a New England resort community and the modern-day Captain Ahab (Robert Shaw) employed to kill it is now a classic of the suspense thriller genre. It’s also credited with creating the summer blockbuster craze that Hollywood pins its financial hopes on every year. John Williams’s Oscar-winning music and the excellent performances of Roy Scheider and Richard Dreyfuss add to the ingeniously mounted tension that cleverly plays on all our deepest primeval fears.
How can I watch and stream Jaws?
Who is the director of Jaws?
Jaws is directed by Steven Spielberg
Who is in the cast?
Martin Brody – Roy Scheider
Matt Hooper – Richard Dreyfuss
Quint – Robert Shaw
Ellen Brody – Lorraine Gary
Mayor Larry Vaughn – Murray Hamilton
Ben Meadows – Carl Gottlieb
Tom Cassidy – Jonathan Filley
Mrs Kintner – Lee Fierro
Sean Brody – Jay Mello
What year was Jaws released?
Jaws was released in 1975.
What is the running time?
Jaws running time is 118 minutes.
What is the UK certificate?
Jaws is a 12 certificate in the UK.
Can I watch the Jaws trailer?
OTHER INFORMATION
Language: English
ColourTheatrical distributor: C.I.C. (UK)
Guidance: Violence, swearing, nudity.