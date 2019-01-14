There was no CGI in that Mary Poppins Returns bath tub scene – it was a slide and it looks FUN

Disney used some old school movie magic to make Emily Blunt’s Mary Poppins disappear into a soapy bathtub during the making of Mary Poppins Returns – as a new behind-the-scenes clip reveals.

Amazingly, there was no CGI involved in the now famous shot, which sees Blunt’s magic nanny plunge through the bath into an underwater fantasy world. Instead, the tub was set up with a slide that Blunt bravely threw herself down backwards – and it looks equal parts exhilarating and terrifying. Check it out below.

In the clip – a small segment of a 30 minute making-of documentary that is now available on YouTube – director Rob Marshall can be heard saying “it takes a lot of courage to be able to do that”. He’s not kidding – it looks like the ultimate trust fall.

Mary Poppins Returns currently sits at No 1 at the UK Box Office, where it has held steady since its release on 21st December 2018.

Mary Poppins Returns is out in UK cinemas NOW