Oscars set to have no host for first time in 30 years after Kevin Hart homophobic tweets row

The Oscars will take place without an official host for the first time in three decades following a row about Kevin Hart’s homophobic remarks.

Hart was originally announced as host of the 91st Academy Awards, which will take place in Hollywood on 24th February. But comments he had written several years ago with offensive language about the LGBT community resurfaced, and three days later he stepped down.

There had been a question of whether the actor and comedian could make a comeback, but that possibility has now disappeared.

So, unless a suitable host is found at the eleventh hour to step in, the film industry’s most prestigious awards night will take place without a host for the first time since 1989.

According to Variety, top stars will take the stage to introduce different sections, and “the show producers are moving forward with a broadcast that will focus on starry skits and play up a high-profile year for music in film, thanks to likely nominees Lady Gaga, Dolly Parton, and Kendrick Lamar.”

The late decision comes after a month of speculation about whether Hart could be re-instated as host.

The Academy had reportedly been considering allowing him to return if he apologised for his actions during a sit-down with his friend, talkshow host Ellen DeGeneres.

But they were reportedly unimpressed by his attitude during the interview, and Hart also confirmed to Good Morning America: “I’m not hosting the Oscars this year.”

Last time the Oscars managed without a host, it went spectacularly badly as the show began with an infamous song and dance number featuring Snow White and Rob Lowe. Can’t wait to see how they handle it this time…