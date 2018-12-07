Accessibility Links

Karen Gillan totally nails her impression of Britney Spears

Watch the Nebula star singing Jingle Bells in the voice of Britney – you won’t regret it

Karen Gillan laughing

Karen Gillan is a woman of many talents – not only can she survive the wrath of Thanos in the Avengers movies, but she can do an amazing impression of Britney Spears.

Advertisement

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel’s US chat show, the Scottish actress whipped out her party trick: imitating Britney Spears singing any non-Britney song.

In the spirit of all things festive, Kimmel requested that Gillan sing Jingle Bells – and she nailed it.

“You can get a mini residency in Vegas with that kind of thing,” Kimmel approved.

Not that she’ll need one, what with a role in the forthcoming Avengers 4 and the release of her new movie The Party’s Just Beginning, which she directed, wrote and stars in. Gillan is one busy lady.

Advertisement

Avengers 4 will be released in the UK on 26th April 2019

