Sony announce two Spider-man universe films are coming in 2020

Sony have revealed they’ll be releasing two more movies in their Spider-Man film universe – which started with this year’s Venom ­– in 2020.

The next Sony-Marvel project will be released in the US on 10th July 2020, according to Variety, with another film landing on 2nd October. A UK release date has yet to be confirmed.

Although the studio didn’t announce the titles of the films, it’s thought likely one will be the upcoming Morbius movie from Safe House director Daniel Espinosa. Jared Leto, who played The Joker in the DC cinematic universe, is set to play the titular vampire antihero.

And the other movie? That’s harder to guess, but it could be the sequel to Venom, which starred Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock/the titular symbiote. If so, that film is likely to feature villain Carnage, another symbiote who shares the body of Cletus Kasady, played by Woody Harrelson in Venom’s first post-credits scene.

Of course, there are also plenty of other antiheroes Sony could use as the basis for a film: Black Cat, Silver Sable, Kraven the Hunter and Silk are all prime candidates to be handed their own movie.

There’s also the chance, however slim, that Spider-Man himself could make an appearance in one of these films.

While Sony still own the rights to the web-head, you might have noticed the superhero is currently swinging around in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with The Avengers. That’s because Sony effectively leased out the character after their own solo films underperformed (looking at you, The Amazing Spider-Man 2).

So, it’s possible that we could see Spidey in a very cool crossover with Venom or Morbius some point in the future. And if not? We’ll still see the wallcrawler in The Avengers. Basically, it’s a massive win-win for fans.