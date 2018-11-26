Here’s why Daniel Radcliffe won’t be going to see Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
The star is worried that fans will be watching him for a reaction
Daniel Radcliffe has no intention of going to see Harry Potter and the Cursed Child because he’s worried that people would constantly be eyeing him up to see his reaction – and he’s probably got a point.
During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote his own Broadway play, The Lifespan of a Fact, the former Harry Potter star was asked why he hadn’t been spotted at the show yet.
“I’m probably not going to see it, I don’t have plans to,” he told the host. “Not because I think it would throw me into some sort of existential crisis of like, ‘Oh, is that what happened?’
“I feel like I would be being watched for my reaction. And maybe that is completely conceited and egotistical and people wouldn’t care, but I do feel if I was just surrounded by Harry Potter fans, it would be a little odd.” Watch him discuss the play below.
Knowing the intensity of Harry Potter fandom, this would absolutely be the case – you can’t really blame the guy.