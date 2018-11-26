Accessibility Links

Here’s why Daniel Radcliffe won’t be going to see Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

The star is worried that fans will be watching him for a reaction

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 16: Daniel Radcliffe attends the 2018 Turner Upfront at One Penn Plaza on May 16, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/WireImage)

Daniel Radcliffe has no intention of going to see Harry Potter and the Cursed Child because he’s worried that people would constantly be eyeing him up to see his reaction – and he’s probably got a point.

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote his own Broadway play, The Lifespan of a Fact, the former Harry Potter star was asked why he hadn’t been spotted at the show yet.

“I’m probably not going to see it, I don’t have plans to,” he told the host. “Not because I think it would throw me into some sort of existential crisis of like, ‘Oh, is that what happened?’

“I feel like I would be being watched for my reaction. And maybe that is completely conceited and egotistical and people wouldn’t care, but I do feel if I was just surrounded by Harry Potter fans, it would be a little odd.” Watch him discuss the play below.

Knowing the intensity of Harry Potter fandom, this would absolutely be the case – you can’t really blame the guy.

