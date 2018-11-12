Avengers stars lead tributes to Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee

Stars from across the entertainment world have joined forces to pay tribute to comic book legend Stan Lee, who has died at the age of 95.

Marvel and The Walt Disney Company confirmed in a statement the sad news that Lee, who served as a writer, Editor-in-Chief and eventually publisher of Marvel Comics, had passed away.

“Stan Lee was as extraordinary as the characters he created. A super hero in his own right to Marvel fans around the world, Stan had the power to inspire, to entertain, and to connect. The scale of his imagination was only exceeded by the size of his heart,” said Bob Iger, Chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company.

Iger’s sentiments were reflected by many of the actors who brought Marvel’s most famous characters to life on screen.

“There will never be another Stan Lee,” said Chris Evans, aka Captain America. “He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives.”

Evans was joined by Black Panther stars Letitia Wright and Angela Bassett, who also shared their sadness at Lee’s passing on Twitter.

“We’ve lost a creative genius,” wrote Hugh Jackman, who played X-Men character Wolverine for more than a decade.

Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds kept it short and sweet, sharing a snap of Lee with a simple “thanks for everything”.

“It was an honor to be a small part of his universe,” said Two Broke Girls actress Kat Dennings, who played Dr Jane Foster’s intern, Darcy Lewis, in Thor sequel The Dark World.

Kevin Feige, the current president of Marvel Studios, said that Lee’s “extraordinary legacy” would “outlive us all”.

Marvel’s rival, DC Comics, also paid tribute to Lee, who worked on several Just Imagine titles with them in the 2000s. “He changed the way we look at heroes and modern comics will always bear his indelible mark,” the company said.

Lee’s impact upon the wider sci-fi world is reflected in the countless tributes pouring in from stars of numerous franchises.

Star Trek’s George Takei said Lee’s stories will “live on and continue to ignite the imaginations of generations to come”.

