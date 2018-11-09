Ezra Miller dressed as a “human duvet” at the Fantastic Beasts 2 world premiere and fans can’t handle it
The We Need to Talk about Kevin star looked like a cuddly Dalek at the Fantastic Beats: The Crimes of Grindelwald premier
Thursday night’s world premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald took place in Paris, the home of daring style choices and haute couture — and Ezra Miller’s sartorial choice was appropriately bold.
In a star-studded event attended by Eddie Redmayne (Newt Scamander) and Jude Law (young Albus Dumbledore), Miller, who plays Credence Barebone in the franchise, rocked up in what one fan described as a “sassy sleeping bag”.
- Johnny Depp “felt bad” for JK Rowling following Fantastic Beasts casting backlash
- JK Rowling addresses fan criticism of Nagini casting in Fantastic Beasts 2
- RadioTimes.com newsletter: get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox
ezra miller really dressed like a sassy sleeping bag last night & somehow managed to pull it off pic.twitter.com/4oAJlTSV4d
— Jess 🏹 (@worldreads) November 8, 2018
Potterheads watching the event on social media couldn’t get enough of the zany outfit. “Look at Ezra Miller just casually achieving my dreams of becoming a human duvet,” Clarisse Loughrey posted on Twitter.
I mean, look at Ezra Miller just casually achieving my dreams of becoming a human duvet pic.twitter.com/hkUv9BznwL
— Clarisse Loughrey (@clarisselou) November 8, 2018
ezra miller is a true icon pic.twitter.com/N7OEplmWfQ
— sasha ︽✵︽ // -5 (@scxrlet_carter) November 9, 2018
“Ezra Miller is exactly how wrapped up I want to be this winter,” Taryn Davies wrote.
Ezra Miller is exactly how wrapped up I want to be this winter 🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/LyX3DDFyOw
— Taryn Davies (@tarynleeza) November 9, 2018
The long, black padded coat by Moncler x Pierpaolo Piccioli also drew comparisons with Doctor Who’s nemeses, the Daleks.
Cast Ezra Miller as an inflatable Dalek or something on #DoctorWho immediately pic.twitter.com/1Vs3hHCjoC
— Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) November 9, 2018
Another fan had their own theory, likening the red carpet look to a walnut whirl.
Loving Ezra Miller’s red carpet look from last night pic.twitter.com/nB1BWAEH2c
— Robbie Collin (@robbiereviews) November 9, 2018
And it wasn’t just fans who couldn’t handle the ensemble, as cameras caught Miller’s co-star Eddie Redmayne first-look reaction to the outfit.
Ahh Eddie Redmayne’s reaction to Ezra Miller (and his truly amazing outfit) 😍 #FantasticBeasts pic.twitter.com/JPIsE9LqpG
— heat & heatworld.com (@heatworld) November 8, 2018
If only we could pull off wearing our duvet all day long.
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald hits UK cinemas on Friday 16th November