Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Film
  4. Ezra Miller dressed as a “human duvet” at the Fantastic Beasts 2 world premiere and fans can’t handle it

Ezra Miller dressed as a “human duvet” at the Fantastic Beasts 2 world premiere and fans can’t handle it

The We Need to Talk about Kevin star looked like a cuddly Dalek at the Fantastic Beats: The Crimes of Grindelwald premier

Ezra Miller (Getty)

Thursday night’s world premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald took place in Paris, the home of daring style choices and haute couture — and Ezra Miller’s sartorial choice was appropriately bold.

Advertisement

In a star-studded event attended by Eddie Redmayne (Newt Scamander) and Jude Law (young Albus Dumbledore), Miller, who plays Credence Barebone in the franchise, rocked up in what one fan described as a “sassy sleeping bag”.

Potterheads watching the event on social media couldn’t get enough of the zany outfit. “Look at Ezra Miller just casually achieving my dreams of becoming a human duvet,” Clarisse Loughrey posted on Twitter.

“Ezra Miller is exactly how wrapped up I want to be this winter,” Taryn Davies wrote.

The long, black padded coat by Moncler x Pierpaolo Piccioli also drew comparisons with Doctor Who’s nemeses, the Daleks.

Another fan had their own theory, likening the red carpet look to a walnut whirl.

And it wasn’t just fans who couldn’t handle the ensemble, as cameras caught Miller’s co-star Eddie Redmayne first-look reaction to the outfit.

If only we could pull off wearing our duvet all day long.

Advertisement

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald hits UK cinemas on Friday 16th November 

Tags

All about Fantastic Beasts: the Crimes of Grindelwald

Ezra Miller (Getty)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Professor Dumbledore Harry Potter

A Harry Potter fan has spotted that Dumbledore aged far too much in the 11 years between meeting Grindelwald and Tom Riddle

HARRY POTTER AND THE HALF BLOOD PRINCE - Harry Potter returns to Hogwarts for his sixth year--to face a growing danger that may be more than a match for his strengthening powers as a wizard . . . While Death Eaters emboldened by the return of Lord Voldemort wreak havoc in both the Muggle and Wizarding worlds, Harry suspects new dangers lie within Hogwarts. Dumbledore, racing to prepare Harry for a final battle that he knows is fast approaching, brings him on a perilous mission to find the key to unlock Voldemort's defenses. Meanwhile, the students are under attack from a different adversary as teenage hormones rage: Harry's friendship with Ginny Weasley grows into something deeper; Lavender Brown lavishes her affections on Ron; Hermione simmers with jealousy . . . and a box of love potion-laced chocolates ends up in the wrong hands. Sky, Warner bros, tl

Professor McGonagall’s casting in Fantastic Beasts 2 breaks canon and Potter fans are not happy

Jude Law stars as young Dumbledore in new behind the scenes look at Fantastic Beasts: the Crimes of Grindelwald (YouTube)

Fans vow to protect the secrets of The Crimes of Grindelwald after seeing ‘mind blowing’ Fantastic Beasts sequel

_APO5877.NEF

Fantastic film Top 50 Netflix movies available now

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more