Ezra Miller dressed as a “human duvet” at the Fantastic Beasts 2 world premiere and fans can’t handle it

Thursday night’s world premiere of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald took place in Paris, the home of daring style choices and haute couture — and Ezra Miller’s sartorial choice was appropriately bold.

In a star-studded event attended by Eddie Redmayne (Newt Scamander) and Jude Law (young Albus Dumbledore), Miller, who plays Credence Barebone in the franchise, rocked up in what one fan described as a “sassy sleeping bag”.

ezra miller really dressed like a sassy sleeping bag last night & somehow managed to pull it off pic.twitter.com/4oAJlTSV4d — Jess 🏹 (@worldreads) November 8, 2018

Potterheads watching the event on social media couldn’t get enough of the zany outfit. “Look at Ezra Miller just casually achieving my dreams of becoming a human duvet,” Clarisse Loughrey posted on Twitter.

I mean, look at Ezra Miller just casually achieving my dreams of becoming a human duvet pic.twitter.com/hkUv9BznwL — Clarisse Loughrey (@clarisselou) November 8, 2018

ezra miller is a true icon pic.twitter.com/N7OEplmWfQ — sasha ︽✵︽ // -5 (@scxrlet_carter) November 9, 2018

“Ezra Miller is exactly how wrapped up I want to be this winter,” Taryn Davies wrote.

Ezra Miller is exactly how wrapped up I want to be this winter 🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/LyX3DDFyOw — Taryn Davies (@tarynleeza) November 9, 2018

The long, black padded coat by Moncler x Pierpaolo Piccioli also drew comparisons with Doctor Who’s nemeses, the Daleks.

Cast Ezra Miller as an inflatable Dalek or something on #DoctorWho immediately pic.twitter.com/1Vs3hHCjoC — Toby Earle (@TobyonTV) November 9, 2018

Another fan had their own theory, likening the red carpet look to a walnut whirl.

Loving Ezra Miller’s red carpet look from last night pic.twitter.com/nB1BWAEH2c — Robbie Collin (@robbiereviews) November 9, 2018

And it wasn’t just fans who couldn’t handle the ensemble, as cameras caught Miller’s co-star Eddie Redmayne first-look reaction to the outfit.

Ahh Eddie Redmayne’s reaction to Ezra Miller (and his truly amazing outfit) 😍 #FantasticBeasts pic.twitter.com/JPIsE9LqpG — heat & heatworld.com (@heatworld) November 8, 2018

If only we could pull off wearing our duvet all day long.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald hits UK cinemas on Friday 16th November