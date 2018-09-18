Patrick Stewart AND Elizabeth Banks are both playing Bosley in the new Charlie’s Angels

The Star Trek and Hunger Games actors will star in the 2019 reboot

“Good morning, Angels”: a sentence we can expect from not one actor but two in the upcoming Charlie’s Angels film.

That’s because according to the Hollywood Reporter, director Elizabeth Banks and Sir Patrick Stewart will portray different versions of Bosley (an employee of the mysterious Charlie) in the 2019 reboot.

The two actors will join a cast including Kristen Stewart, Aladdin star Naomi Scott and Midsomer Murders actor Ella Balinska, who will play the three Angels.

The story will take a slight twist from the original 1976-81 TV series and 2000 and 2003 movies, which followed the crime-fighting adventures of three women (the Angels) working in a private detective agency run by the always-unseen Charlie Townsend. Rather than just a detective company, the 2019 film will imagine the Townsend Agency as a global security and intelligence service with teams around the world.

Each team will be led by a ‘Bosley’, a character – as in the original – that gives a face to Charlie, which will be played by Stewart and Banks.

In the 2000 film version of Charlie’s Angels, Bosley was played by Bill Murray.

Banks co-wrote the script for the film alongside Jay Basu (The Girl in the Spider’s Web), with the film slated for a September 2019 release.