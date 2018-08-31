New Eminem song to feature on Venom soundtrack

The new Tom Hardy movie will feature a track by Eminem from his surprise new album Kamikaze

“Venom! Knock knock, let the devil in!” goes the riff of Eminem’s new song that’s set to feature in the new Marvel movie starring Tom Hardy.

Advertisement

The US rapper shared a teaser on Twitter showing the Venom title sequence with the “E” morphing into Eminem’s signature backwards letter.

Just seven hours after Eminem dropped the teaser, he also announced his surprise new album Kamikaze, on which you can hear the full Venom track.

Venom, directed by Zombieland and Gangster Squad’s Ruben Fleischer, stars Hardy in the titular role as Spider-Man’s nemesis.

The star-studded cast also includes Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Scott Haze, and Reid Scott.

Advertisement

Venom will hit UK cinemas on 3rd October 2018.