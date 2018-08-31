Accessibility Links

Chris Hemsworth teams up with Avengers: Infinity War directors for new kidnap movie Dhaka

The Thor actor is joining Joe Russo and Anthony Russo in the Netflix thriller

HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 23: Actor Chris Hemsworth attends the premiere of Disney and Marvel's 'Avengers: Infinity War' on April 23, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) TL

Always a fan of a super team-up, Thor star Chris Hemsworth is joining forces with his Avengers: Infinity War directors for a new Netflix thriller.

Titled Dhaka, the kidnap drama is produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, the brothers behind Marvel’s biggest movies, including Captain America: Civil War and the upcoming Avengers 4.

Rather than mashing enemies with Mjolnir, the film will see Hemsworth play a weary mercenary named Rake who helps rescue a kidnapped Indian boy from the Bangladeshi city of Dhaka. Deadline reports that his character is “physically brave but an emotional coward” and a man who “has to come to terms with his identity and sense of self”.

Dhaka won’t, however, be directed by the Russo brothers. Joe Russo wrote the script, and the film is produced by their company AGBO.

Sitting in the director’s chair will be Sam Hargrave, an unsung Marvel hero. After starting out as Chris Evans’ stunt double in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, he became fight and stunt coordinator in Captain America: Civil War, before becoming second unit director in Avengers: Infinity War.

The project is set to begin shooting in November.

